BBC Sport - Manxman Conor Cummins likes 'cut and thrust' of Ulster Grand Prix

Cummins likes 'cut and thrust' of Ulster GP

Manx rider Conor Cummins is aiming to add to his solitary Ulster Grand Prix victory in 2009 when he competes at next month's international road race over the Dundrod circuit.

Cummins is a former lap record holder at the event and will again be in the colours of the Padgett's Honda team, with whom he achieved podium finishes at the Isle of Man TT last month.

Top videos

Video

Cummins likes 'cut and thrust' of Ulster GP

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Video

Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Neymar opens scoring as Brazil beat Mexico

Video

GB's Swan storms to shock win over Begu

  • From the section Tennis
Video

LeBron James' best plays from 2017 NBA season

Video

Stephens out in shock first-round defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer cruises to victory over Lajovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams eases to straight-set victory over Rus

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Spain pay penalty as Russia advance

Video

Dominant Monfils beats Gasquet - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Throwback Federer: Wimbledon champion relives junior title

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired