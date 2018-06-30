BBC Sport - Megan Marrs wins silver at the 2018 British Athletics Championships
Megan Marrs wins silver at the 2018 British Athletics Championships
- From the section Northern Ireland
City of Lisburn's Megan Marrs wins silver at the 2018 British Athletics Championships after thrilling 100m hurdles final.
Northern Ireland's Marrs beat Jessica Hunter in a photo finish for the silver medal after both athletes finished in 13.37 seconds.
The race was won by former European Junior silver medallist Alicia Barrett.
