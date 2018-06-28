The short straw for Frampton and McKenna

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton has a presence in both corners for the fight between Tyrone McKenna and Jack Catterall on Saturday.

McKenna persuaded his fellow Belfast native, Frampton to support him for his appearance on the undercard to Michael Conlan's homecoming bout at the SSE Arena.

But McKenna is now facing Frampton's team-mate after Catterall agreed to step in to replace the injured Phil Sutcliffe Jr.