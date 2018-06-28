BBC Sport - I'm here to fight anyone - Tyrone McKenna

I'm here to fight anyone - Tyrone McKenna

Tyrone McKenna says he's ready for the biggest fight of his life as the aims to capture his first professional title.

The Belfast boxer will challenge unbeaten Englishman Jack Catterall for his WBO super lightweight Intercontinental title on the undercard to Michael Conlan's homecoming fight against Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena on Saturday.

"Every fight is a risk, it's just as long as long as the reward is at the end of it and this has got a big reward," said McKenna.

