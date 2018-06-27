Kildare win battle to stage qualifier against Mayo at Newbridge

Kildare's ground in Newbridge has an estimated capacity of 8,500

Kildare have won their battle with the GAA to have Saturday's All-Ireland Championship qualifying match against Mayo staged at their Newbridge ground.

GAA chiefs had moved the round three fixture to Croke Park, saying Kildare's St Conleth's Park ground could not accommodate the expected 18,000 crowd.

But Kildare insisted they would not surrender the home advantage they got when the draw was made on Monday.

The throw-in for the match at Newbridge is 19:00 BST.

The GAA had planned for the Kildare v Mayo game to be part of a double header with the Cavan v Tyrone qualifier.

Following the announcement on Monday Kildare stated that they would not be fulfilling the fixture anywhere other than Newbridge, per the draw.

The dispute continued throughout Tuesday as both Kildare and the GAA re-iterated their positions.

On Wednesday, tickets were not available online for the proposed Croke Park fixture.

Cavan v Tyrone will now take place at Brewster Park.

It is understood that the Breffnimen were given the option to have their game at Croke Park or an alternative venue of their choice.

Their preferred venue is Brewster Park where they defeated Down on Saturday, as Kingspan Breffni is unavailable while the pitch is being re-laid.