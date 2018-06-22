Ulster SFC final: Quigley set to start for Ernemen

There were jubilant scenes as Fermanagh reached their first Ulster SFC final in 10 years with a late goal

Ulster Senior Football Championship final Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 24 June Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC2 NI, BBC Radio Ulster 1341 Medium Wave and the BBC Sport website

Seamus Quigley has been named in Fermanagh's starting 15 for Sunday's Ulster SFC final against Donegal.

The Ernemen's star forward came on during the second half of their semi-final win over Monaghan despite initially being named as a starter.

Ciaran Corrigan, who began the game in place of Quigley, is named among the replacements.

Fermanagh are hoping to lift the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time.

Manager Rory Gallagher decided to hold Quigley in reserve during the semi-final at Healy Park as his side unsettled the much-fancied Monaghan by packing their defence.

Eoin Donnelly fisted in an injury time winner to send Fermanagh into their first Ulster final in a decade.

Gallagher has drawn plaudits this season for moulding Fermanagh into a hard-working defensive unit with the ability to limit scoring opportunities inside the 45.

The Ernsiders gained promotion from Division Two this year and have conceded just 17 points from their two Ulster SFC games to date.

Since resigning as Donegal manager just a year ago, Gallagher has overseen a remarkable change in the fortunes of Fermanagh.

Donegal's free-scoring run to the final suggests that Gallagher's system is set to be tested to new limits on Sunday.

Fermanagh: P Cadden, K Connor, C Cullen, M Jones, B Mulrone, J McMahon, Lee Cullen, Eoin Donnolly, Ryan Jones, P McCusker, D McCusker, A Breen, Sean Quigley, C Jones, Seamus Quigley.