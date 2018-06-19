Irish Open: Thomas Pieters, Alexander Levy and Thorbjørn Olesen added to the field

Thorbjorn Olesen (left) and Alexander Levy (right) at the 2017 GolfSixes tournament at St Albans

Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters, Alexander Levy and Thorbjørn Olesen will compete at this year's Irish Open.

The trio will compete at Ballyliffin on 5-8 July as they aim to qualify for Thomas Bjorn's Europe Team.

The Irish Open is one of eight tournaments on the European Tour's Rolex Series, which offers increased Ryder Cup qualifying points.

Last year's winner, champion Jon Rahm has already confirmed he will return to defend his Irish Open title.

Local favourites Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Shane Lowry will also be competing at the County Donegal links course.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Chris Wood and Danny Willett are among the other members of the 2016 Ryder Cup team that will be part of the field.

The par-five fourth hole on the Glashedy links has been extended by 115 yards to almost 600 yards

Pieters, who is ranked 66th in the world, will be hoping to stage a late push for a Ryder Cup place after his win in Denmark just a month prior to the 2016 match helped to earn him a captain's pick.

The Belgian justified that selection by becoming the top points scorer for Team Europe, despite their defeat at Hazeltine National.

"I feel like my game is in good shape at the moment and I'm really looking forward to this run of Rolex Series events," said Pieters.

"The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is always a great tournament with incredible support so hopefully I can perform and it can provide the platform for a big summer."

The 2018 Ryder Cup will take pace at Le Golf National in Paris from 28-30 September.