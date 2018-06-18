Ulster SFC: Donegal full-back Neil McGee suspended for final

Neil McGee
McGee was sent off after 13 minutes of Donegal's semi-final win over Down

Donegal's Neil McGee is out of Sunday's Ulster SFC final against Fermanagh.

The full-back was sent off 13 minutes into his side's semi-final win over Down.

The county appealed against the red card last week but the decision has been upheld by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee.

Donegal last lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup in 2014 while Fermanagh are still seeking their first senior Ulster title.

McGee will serve his one match ban for a coming together with Down forward Connaire Harrison.

Referee Anthony Nolan had already booked the pair just minutes earlier as they appeared to clash off the ball on numerous occasions.

Despite their numerical disadvantage Donegal went on to book their place in the final with ease, securing a 13-point win.

