BBC Sport - Former Portugal midfielder Tiago takes coaching badges in Belfast.

Tiago enjoys Belfast coaching sessions

Former Portugal midfielder Tiago is one of a number of former international footballers taking their UEFA coaching badges in Belfast.

Tiago, who won 66 caps for his country, was joined by Ricardo Carvalho, Steven Pienaar, Joleon Lescott and Paul Robinson in taking part in the Irish FA's coaching course, which is headed by Nigel Best.

"The quality of players taking part in the course is very high and it has been great to learn from each other," said Tiago.

Top videos

Video

Tiago enjoys Belfast coaching sessions

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Five-star Russia off to a flyer

Video

World Cup Gossip: Spain's sacking, hungry Ronaldo & Kev's consoles

Video

Cheryshev scores 'marvellous' goal for Russia

Video

Highlights: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Best & worst bits as Williams opens World Cup

Video

Ballance & Leaning guide Yorkshire to One-Day Cup semi-finals

Video

Throwback to Robbie Williams's World Cup debut

Video

Watch the opening goal of 2018 World Cup

Video

Shearer and Jenas select their England XI

Video

I couldn't get over it - Allardyce on England

Video

Watch the BBC World Cup titles

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired