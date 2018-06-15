Former Portugal midfielder Tiago is one of a number of former international footballers taking their UEFA coaching badges in Belfast.

Tiago, who won 66 caps for his country, was joined by Ricardo Carvalho, Steven Pienaar, Joleon Lescott and Paul Robinson in taking part in the Irish FA's coaching course, which is headed by Nigel Best.

"The quality of players taking part in the course is very high and it has been great to learn from each other," said Tiago.