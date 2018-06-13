BBC Sport - Mickey Harte the only man to manage Tyrone - McMenamin

Mickey Harte the only man to manage Tyrone - McMenamin

Former All-Ireland winning defender with Tyrone, Ryan 'Ricey' McMenamin says Mickey Harte remains the best man to manage the county.

Harte has been in charge of the Red Hands since 2003 and his coaching style has recently come in for criticism by former captain Sean Cavanagh, who retired last year.

Cavanagh and Harte have previously denied falling out after the 2009 All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Cork when Cavanagh was left out of the starting team because of illness but later came off the bench.

"I don't think there's no one really other than Mickey to take Tyrone forward," said McMenamin, who is now the assistant coach with Fermanagh.

