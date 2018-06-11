BBC Sport - Like mother, like son - Heather and Adam Hawthorne
Like mother, like son
- From the section Northern Ireland
Heather and Adam Hawthorne share an unusual mother and son bond when they go motorbike racing in Northern Ireland.
Adam, 17, made his race debut at Kirkistown in June, with his mother Heather competing in the same race.
"You're racing against a competitor that's also a family member - it's kind of a conflict of interest," admitted Adam.
