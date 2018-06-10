BBC Sport - Ulster football final is a generation game

Ulster football final is a generation game

Everybody is talking about the Ulster Football Championship final - young and old.

Donegal play Fermanagh in the provincial decider at Clones on 24 June and the match will be live on BBC2 television, the BBC Sport website and Radio Ulster medium wave.

