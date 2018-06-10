BBC Sport - Ulster SFC: McHugh expects tactical battle in Ulster final
McHugh expects tactical battle in Ulster final
- From the section Gaelic Games
The Championship pundit Martin McHugh believes Fermanagh will be no pushovers for favourites Donegal in the Ulster SFC on 24 June.
McHugh, who won the All-Ireland title with Donegal in 1992, also gave his analysis of his home county's 2-22 to 1-12 victory over Down in Sunday's semi-final.
