The Championship pundit Martin McHugh believes Fermanagh will be no pushovers for favourites Donegal in the Ulster SFC on 24 June.

McHugh, who won the All-Ireland title with Donegal in 1992, also gave his analysis of his home county's 2-22 to 1-12 victory over Down in Sunday's semi-final.

