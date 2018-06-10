BBC Sport - Fans' view: Donegal delight and Down despair
Fans' view: Donegal delight and Down despair
- From the section Northern Ireland
Donegal and Down fans give their views on the men from Tír Chonaill's 13 point victory in Clones.
Supporters from Donegal take delight in the wonderful scoring of Michael Murphy, Paddy McBrearty and co whilst Down fans prepare themselves for the All-Ireland qualifiers.
The second round qualifying draw takes place on Monday. Donegal will take on Fermanagh in the Ulster final on 24 June.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired