Fans' view: Donegal delight and Down despair

Donegal and Down fans give their views on the men from Tír Chonaill's 13 point victory in Clones.

Supporters from Donegal take delight in the wonderful scoring of Michael Murphy, Paddy McBrearty and co whilst Down fans prepare themselves for the All-Ireland qualifiers.

The second round qualifying draw takes place on Monday. Donegal will take on Fermanagh in the Ulster final on 24 June.