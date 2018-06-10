BBC Sport - I'm fighting for place in team - Donegal scorer Brennan
I'm fighting for place in team - Donegal scorer Brennan
Forward Jamie Brennan scores a goal in the Ulster semi-final win over Down - but says he faces a battle to keep his place in Donegal's team.
"Competition is tight and hopefully I will keep my place for the final," said Brennan who netted the second goal in the comprehensive 2-22 to 1-12 victory at Clones.
