BBC Sport - We're not finished article - Donegal boss Bonner
We're not finished article - Donegal boss Bonner
- From the section Northern Ireland
Donegal manager Declan Bonner describes his team as a 'work in progress' after their 13-point demolition of Down.
The 2-22 to 1-12 win at Clones put Donegal into the 24 June final when they will take on Fermanagh.
