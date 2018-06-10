World Superbikes: Alex Lowes gets first win as Jonathan Rea crashes out at Brno

Lowes has been competing in World Superbikes since 2011

England's Alex Lowes claimed his first ever World Superbikes win after three-time champion Jonathan Rea crashed out of race two at Brno.

Northern Irishman Rea, 31, did not appear to be injured in the crash which happened after a collision with his Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes.

Lowes, 27, competing in his 118th WSB race, held off Michael van der Mark who made it a Yamaha one-two.

Chaz Davies finished third to cut Rea's championship lead to 65 points.

Rea, attempting to win the world championship for a fourth successive year, came off after the contact with Sykes on the third lap.

The title holder, having started ninth on the grid as a result of Saturday's victory, was in seventh place at the time.

