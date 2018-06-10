World Superbikes: Alex Lowes gets first win as Jonathan Rea crashes out at Brno
England's Alex Lowes claimed his first ever World Superbikes win after three-time champion Jonathan Rea crashed out of race two at Brno.
Northern Irishman Rea, 31, did not appear to be injured in the crash which happened after a collision with his Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes.
Lowes, 27, competing in his 118th WSB race, held off Michael van der Mark who made it a Yamaha one-two.
Chaz Davies finished third to cut Rea's championship lead to 65 points.
Rea, attempting to win the world championship for a fourth successive year, came off after the contact with Sykes on the third lap.
The title holder, having started ninth on the grid as a result of Saturday's victory, was in seventh place at the time.
More to follow.