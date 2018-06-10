Armagh commitment pleases McGeeney

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has commended the effort of his players following a comprehensive 11 point victory over Westmeath in their first round All-Ireland qualifier.

One sour note for the Orchard County was the season-ending injury sustained by Ethan Rafferty early in the second half.

Armagh exited the Ulster SFC in the quarter-finals with a limp display against Fermanagh, but McGeeney says his side have put that defeat behind them as they look forward to Monday's second round draw.