BBC Sport - Armagh commitment pleases McGeeney

Armagh commitment pleases McGeeney

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has commended the effort of his players following a comprehensive 11 point victory over Westmeath in their first round All-Ireland qualifier.

One sour note for the Orchard County was the season-ending injury sustained by Ethan Rafferty early in the second half.

Armagh exited the Ulster SFC in the quarter-finals with a limp display against Fermanagh, but McGeeney says his side have put that defeat behind them as they look forward to Monday's second round draw.

Top videos

Video

Armagh commitment pleases McGeeney

Video

World Cup countdown: England win on home soil in 1966

Video

I could have knocked Seferi out in 10 seconds - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Video

BBC pundits on England's chances in Russia

Video

Highlights: Canada 10-48 Scotland

Video

Watch: Taylor's quick glovework removes Luus for duck

Video

Kapp dismisses England captain Knight

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Video

Asher-Smith breaks British 100m record

Video

Highlights: Warriors clinch NBA title

Video

Dalglish 'surprised and embarrassed' to be knighted

Video

My World Cup Sticker Mission

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired