BBC Sport - Armagh commitment pleases McGeeney
Armagh commitment pleases McGeeney
- From the section Northern Ireland
Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has commended the effort of his players following a comprehensive 11 point victory over Westmeath in their first round All-Ireland qualifier.
One sour note for the Orchard County was the season-ending injury sustained by Ethan Rafferty early in the second half.
Armagh exited the Ulster SFC in the quarter-finals with a limp display against Fermanagh, but McGeeney says his side have put that defeat behind them as they look forward to Monday's second round draw.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired