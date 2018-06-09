BBC Sport - All-Ireland qualifier: Harte relieved after Tyrone come through Meath test
Harte relieved after Tyrone come through Meath test
- From the section Northern Ireland
Tyrone boss Mickey Harte praises his team after the 2-14 to 0-19 extra-time victory over Meath in the All-Ireland SFC round one qualifier.
Harte's men needed goals from Connor McAliskey and debutant Harry Loughran to secure a tense win in Navan.
The Red Hands will he in the hat for the round two draw on Monday morning.
