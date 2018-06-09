BBC Sport - All-Ireland qualifier: Harte relieved after Tyrone come through Meath test

Harte relieved after Tyrone come through Meath test

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte praises his team after the 2-14 to 0-19 extra-time victory over Meath in the All-Ireland SFC round one qualifier.

Harte's men needed goals from Connor McAliskey and debutant Harry Loughran to secure a tense win in Navan.

The Red Hands will he in the hat for the round two draw on Monday morning.

Top videos

Video

Harte relieved after Tyrone come through Meath test

Video

Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Video

World Cup countdown: Gazza's tears - 1990

Video

Watch: Taylor's quick glovework removes Luus for duck

Video

Kapp dismisses England captain Knight

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Video

Asher-Smith breaks British 100m record

Video

Highlights: Warriors clinch NBA title

Video

Watch: Heavyweight lifting for Fury and Seferi

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dalglish 'surprised and embarrassed' to be knighted

Video

My World Cup Sticker Mission

Video

Highlights: Russia 1-3 England

Video

'Cancer doesn’t dictate my life'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired