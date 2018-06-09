BBC Sport - Referee appointment was 'dodgy' - McErlain
Referee appointment was 'dodgy' - McErlain
- From the section Northern Ireland
Derry manager Damian McErlain was left frustrated with the appointment of Dublin-based referee David Coldrick after his side's defeat to Kildare.
The Oak County fell to a 2-22 to 2-14 defeat and had Mark Lynch sent off late in the game.
McErlain criticised the decision to appoint Coldrick after a series of decision went against his team.
