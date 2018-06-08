BBC Sport - From one to 18 - Dunlop's TT victories

From one to 18 - Dunlop's TT victories

Take a look back on Michael Dunlop's 18 wins at the Isle of Man TT after the Northern Ireland rider secures a treble at the 2018 races.

Dunlop missed out on the Senior TT trophy but collected the Man of the Meeting award after his three wins on the Mountain Course.

His victory tally is now third overall behind John McGuinness and uncle Joey Dunlop.

Top videos

Video

From one to 18 - Dunlop's TT victories

Video

World Cup countdown: Gotze wins it for Germany in 2014

Video

Highlights: Russia 1-3 England

Video

I'm pleased England players are taking risks - Southgate

Video

Two-touch & team spirit: Young Lions on how to win a World Cup

Video

Key stats to countdown to the World Cup

Video

Prince William praises Rose on England visit

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

Video

Watch: LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers

Video

Watch Eagles' Jenkins' silent sign protest

Video

If England win... I'll probably wear a mankini - Lineker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired