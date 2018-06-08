BBC Sport - From one to 18 - Dunlop's TT victories
From one to 18 - Dunlop's TT victories
- From the section Northern Ireland
Take a look back on Michael Dunlop's 18 wins at the Isle of Man TT after the Northern Ireland rider secures a treble at the 2018 races.
Dunlop missed out on the Senior TT trophy but collected the Man of the Meeting award after his three wins on the Mountain Course.
His victory tally is now third overall behind John McGuinness and uncle Joey Dunlop.
