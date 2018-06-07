BBC Sport - Enda McGinley previews All-Ireland qualifiers

McGinley previews All-Ireland qualifiers

Former Tyrone All-Ireland winner Enda McGinley joins Austin O'Callaghan to preview the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers on Saturday.

There are five Ulster in the draw, with Tyrone, Derry, Antrim, Cavan and Armagh hoping to avoid a second consecutive defeat.

Derry will play Kildare in Owenbeg, while Tyrone, Antrim, Cavan and Armagh will travel to face Meath, Offaly, Wicklow and Westmeath respectively.

