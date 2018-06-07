IPC European Championships: Michael McKillop out of competition through injury

McKillop won gold in the T37 1500m and 800m at the World Para-athletics Championships in London last year.

Ireland's Michael McKillop will miss August's IPC European Championships in Berlin through injury.

The four time Paralympic gold medallist has been blighted by numerous long-term injuries since 2012.

The Glengormley native is hopeful of making a return in time for the World Para-athletics Championships next year.

Derry sprinter and five time Paralympic gold medallist Jason Smyth is set to compete for Ireland at this summer's championships.

McKillop, who has also won an impressive nine World Championship titles, announced that he was "not in a position to compete" this summer but added that he would continue to work hard in order to be in a position to retain his world titles next year.

Despite winning Paralympic gold in Rio and securing a double success at the World Championships in London last year, the North Belfast Harriers runner has had to

Ahead of Berlin, Smyth is running in the Northern Ireland and Ulster Senior Track & Field Championships in Belfast on Saturday.