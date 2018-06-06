BBC Sport - Isle of Man TT: Dunlop delight at 'incredible' 18th TT win

Dunlop delight at 'incredible' 18th TT win

Michael Dunlop says it is "massive" to become the third most successful rider at the Isle of Man TT after chalking up an 18th victory on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, from Ballymoney in Northern Ireland, won the Supertwins race on Wednesday to complete a 2018 treble following Superbike and Supersport victories.

Dunlop is behind John McGuinness, on 23, and his uncle Joey Dunlop, who claimed 26 wins around the Mountain Course.

Top videos

Video

Dunlop delight at 'incredible' 18th TT win

Video

Frankie Boyle checks out Moscow's Luzhniki stadium

Video

Are street skaters convinced by Olympic skateboarding?

  • From the section Sport
Video

World Cup countdown: Lineker's hat-trick against Poland in 1986

Video

England players must believe - Walker

Video

World title fights will come - Frampton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Throwback to when England won the World Cup

Video

Six Premier League stars not picked for the World Cup

Video

Curry sets NBA finals 3-pointer record

Video

Highlights: St Helens 25-22 Hull FC

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired