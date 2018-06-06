Leona and Lisa Maguire: Twins finalise pro switch

Lisa (right) acted as Leona's caddy at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Leona and Lisa Maguire have turned professional with popstar Niall Horan's Modest! Golf company.

The twin sisters will both make their pro debuts at this week's Shoprite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

Leona, who was the top-ranked amateur in women's golf for a record 131 consecutive weeks, won the 2017 Ladies British Amateur Championship.

Lisa, whose highest amateur ranking was 35th, is a two-time member of the European Junior Solheim Cup team.

The Cavan natives have been given sponsors' invitations to compete at this week's tournament at Atlantic City, while Leona also has a card for the LPGA's second-tier Symetra Tour for this year.

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy welcomed the Maguires' decision to turn professional: ""It has been great to see both Lisa and Leona representing Irish amateur golf so well over many years," said McIlroy.

"I wish them the very best as they make their professional debuts this week at the Shoprite Classic and I look forward to watching their careers unfold."

The pair are the first Irish players to join Horan's management stable, which also promotes the Northern Irish Open on the European Challenge Tour.