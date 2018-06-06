BBC Sport - Everyone is on top of their game - Harrison

Everyone is on top of their game - Harrison

Dean Harrison says the standard of competition is improving after securing his first win of the 2018 Isle of Man TT.

The Yorkshire rider dominated the second Supersport race of the week, taking victory from Peter Hickman by 18.5-seconds.

"It's not like it used to be when you would turn up, pull your bike out and roar around," said Harrison.

"There's a lot of things going on in the background [now]."

