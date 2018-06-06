BBC Sport - Jonathan Rea knows World Superbike dominance 'not normal'

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea admits his domination of the sport is 'not normal' as he attempts to overtake Carl Fogarty's record of 59 career wins.

The three-time champion holds a 64-point lead over closest rival Chaz Davies in the standings and he can claim his 60th victory at Brno this weekend.

"It's not normal to have the success we've had but I think my motivation is just so high to keep it going," said Rea.

"I don't want to spend time thinking about what we've just done, I want to make it even bigger and win even more."

