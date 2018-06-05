Jonathan Rea says he loves attending the Isle of Man TT but that it is a "completely different" sport to racing on short circuits.

Isle of Man-based Rea is happily watching this week's event "from a hedge" and he believes Michael Dunlop, who now has 17 TT wins, is capable of beating the event record of 26 victories set by his late uncle Joey.

"It's almost like comparing football and rugby," the three-time World Superbike champion told BBC Sport Northern Ireland of the differences between road racing and short circuit events.