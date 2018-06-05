Isle of Man TT: Team boss Farquhar aiming for Lightweight Supertwins success

Peter Hickman (centre) is among Ryan Farquhar's four KMR hopefuls in Wednesday's Lightweight Supertwins race at the Isle of Man TT

Ryan Farquhar hopes his KMR race team can overcome some "frustrating" technical issues in time to challenge for podium positions in Wednesday's Lightweight Supertwins TT race.

The three-time TT winner fields four riders including Monday's Superstock winner Peter Hickman.

Wednesday's action on the island also includes Supersport Race 2.

"We had a few issues at the North West with a component failure and it's been the same here," said Farquhar.

"It's with the camshafts - it's frustrating for things like this to happen with the work and effort we have put in but there's nothing we can do about it."

Derek McGee is among Ryan Farquhar's four contenders in the Lightweight Supertwins race

McGee among KMR quartet

Australian David Johnson, English former MotoGP rider Danny Webb and Republic of Ireland competitor Derek McGee complete the KMR line-up for the race and all four have performed well in practice.

"We're just doing our best to get four engines stuck together and hopefully they will be able to last the distance," added Farquhar.

"The bikes are fast enough but lasting the distance is the big concern. The lads are riding really well and were well up the practice leaderboard so we're working flat out to get things sorted."

The Lightweight race was won by Michael Rutter on a Paton last year and this year's event is shaping up to be another joust between the Italian made machines and the Kawasakis campaigned by the majority of the field.

Rutter and Michael Dunlop, who unofficially broke the lap record in practice, will be joined by Italian Stefano Bonetti on the Patons., with Farquhar's quartet, two-time winner Ivan Lintin, Martin Jessopp and James Cowton among those flying the flag for the Japanese manufacturer which previously had traditionally dominated this class.

"It's good to see other manufacturers getting involved and nearly all the top TT riders are taking part in the class now.

"I've been involved with the Supertwins from the word go and tried to promote it so to have people racing at the TT and all over the world on these bikes is great."

Michael Dunlop will aim for another Supersport victory after winning Race One on Monday

Dunlop aims for third win of week

The first race on Wednesday sees the second Supersport outing of the week, in which Michael Dunlop will start as favourite to complete a hat-trick of wins this week.

The 29-year-old saw off Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman, his main rivals at this year's TT, in race one on Monday, and has indicated that he can up the pace still further on his Honda on Wednesday with the aid of a few minor changes.

The Ballymoney man's new lap record of 129.197mph looks to be under threat and a first-ever average lap speed of over 130mph in the middleweight class can not be discounted.

Dunlop was denied a double in the Supersports last year after the second race of the week was cancelled because of adverse weather but will be confident of securing an eight victory in the class and an 18th of his career in the 150-mile race.