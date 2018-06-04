BBC Sport - More TT lap records could go - Dunlop
More TT lap records could go - Dunlop
Michael Dunlop believes more lap records could be broken at this week's Isle of Man TT.
The Northern Ireland rider was speaking after he broke his own lap record while powering to victory in Monday's four-lap Supersport race 1.
"I just want to ride my motorbike. I need to keep pushing and work as hard as I can," said Dunlop.
