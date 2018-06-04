Isle of Man TT: NI's Michael Dunlop secures Supersport victory

Michael Dunlop's Supersport win was his 27th podium finish in 40 Isle of Man TT races

Michael Dunlop powered to his second Isle of Man TT win of the week and the 17th of his career by taking victory in Monday's four-lap Supersport race 1.

The Northern Irishman assumed the lead from Dean Harrison midway through the first lap and enjoyed a 10.5-second advantage by the finish.

Dunlop broke his own lap record with an average speed of 129.197mph.

The Ballymoney rider won Saturday's Superbike opener and will compete in four more races during the week.

Honda-mounted Dunlop, whose record had stood for five years, moves above Ian Hutchinson to become the third most successful solo TT rider ever, behind Joey Dunlop (26 wins) and John McGuinness (23).

The 29-year-old now has seven Supersport TT triumphs to his name, four of those achieved on Hondas and three on Yamahas.

"The bike went perfect and the pit stop was perfect but we can definitely make it better for Wednesday's race," said Dunlop.

"I haven't had a lot of time on the bike but my boys have done a fantastic job and, with the right conditions, I think a 130mph lap could be possible on Wednesday.

"It's fantastic - I felt good out there and I'm starting to ride a bit harder now."

Dean Harrison leaves the starting line in Monday's first Supersport TT race

Dunlop led Yorkshireman Harrison by 1.7 seconds after lap one and gradually extended his lead with the help of that scintillating second lap.

Lincolnshire rider Peter Hickman, riding a Triumph, edged out Kawasaki's James Hillier by 0.25 seconds for third place, with Manxman Conor Cummins and Australian British Superbike rider Josh Brookes making up the top six leaderboard.

Twice-former-winner Gary Johnson was seventh, while Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston finished eighth.