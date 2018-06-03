BBC Sport - Costa Rica were better than Northern Ireland - O'Neill

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says Costa Rica deserved their 3-0 victory in the San Jose friendly on Sunday.

Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell and Francisco Calvo netted for the World Cup-bound hosts in a one-sided encounter.

It was Northern Ireland's final game of their Central American tour after Monday's scoreless draw with Panama.

