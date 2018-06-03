BBC Sport - Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher always felt his side had a 'really good chance'
I felt we had a good chance - Gallagher
- From the section Northern Ireland
Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher says he always believed his team could shock Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final.
Gallagher admitted his side rode their luck at times but that they worked exceptionally hard for their victory.
"It's all about those boys. I'm lucky enough to have been involved in a few Ulster finals. It's a great day out and a very privileged position to be in," said Gallagher.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired