BBC Sport - PhD students on their sport-related research topics

What inspired you to study sport?

PhD students at the Ulster University's School of Sport reveal why they decided to study sport and the inspiration behind their research topics.

Given 60 seconds to answer, they filmed and edited their own videos.

Areas covered included helping workers reduce the time spent sitting and the benefits of exercise.

