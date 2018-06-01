Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim face Westmeath in top-two game
-
- From the section Northern Ireland
Second-placed Antrim go up against Joe McDonagh Cup pacesetters Westmeath in a Cusack Park showdown on Saturday.
A win for the Saffrons would take them to the top of the table on scoring difference.
It would also bring to an end Westmeath's perfect record of three victories from their opening three matches.
The Saffrons opened their campaign with two wins before a one-point defeat by Laois a fortnight ago.
A Willie Dunphy goal helped the Leinster visitors to a 1-20 to 1-19 victory in Dunloy.
Ciaran Clarke hit a late goal for the Saffrons after Laois were reduced to 14 men when Lee Cleere was sent off.
Christy Ring Cup action on Saturday includes an all-Ulster affair between Derry and Down while Armagh host London at the Athletic Grounds.
Saturday 2 June
Leinster SHC round four
Wexford v Galway (17:00 BST, Wexford Park)
Munster SHC round three
Cork v Limerick (19:00, Pairc Ui Chaoimh)
Joe McDonagh Cup round four
Meath v Kerry (15:00, Pairc Tailteann)
Laois v Carlow (15:00, O'Moore Park)
Westmeath v Antrim (15:00, Cusack Park)
Christy Ring Cup round three
Derry v Down (13:00, Watty Graham Park)
Armagh v London (13:00. Athletic Grounds)
Wicklow v Kildare (15:00, Joule Park)
Roscommon v Mayo (15:00, Athleague)
Nicky Rackard Cup round three
Louth v Monaghan (13:00, Dowdallshill)
Longford v Warwickshire (13:00, Pearse Park)
Leitrim v Tyrone (15:00, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmuida)