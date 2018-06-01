Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim face Westmeath in top-two game

Antrim's Conor Johnston moves in as Tommy Doyle strikes upfield for Westmeath

Second-placed Antrim go up against Joe McDonagh Cup pacesetters Westmeath in a Cusack Park showdown on Saturday.

A win for the Saffrons would take them to the top of the table on scoring difference.

It would also bring to an end Westmeath's perfect record of three victories from their opening three matches.

The Saffrons opened their campaign with two wins before a one-point defeat by Laois a fortnight ago.

A Willie Dunphy goal helped the Leinster visitors to a 1-20 to 1-19 victory in Dunloy.

Ciaran Clarke hit a late goal for the Saffrons after Laois were reduced to 14 men when Lee Cleere was sent off.

Christy Ring Cup action on Saturday includes an all-Ulster affair between Derry and Down while Armagh host London at the Athletic Grounds.

Saturday 2 June

Leinster SHC round four

Wexford v Galway (17:00 BST, Wexford Park)

Munster SHC round three

Cork v Limerick (19:00, Pairc Ui Chaoimh)

Joe McDonagh Cup round four

Meath v Kerry (15:00, Pairc Tailteann)

Laois v Carlow (15:00, O'Moore Park)

Westmeath v Antrim (15:00, Cusack Park)

Christy Ring Cup round three

Derry v Down (13:00, Watty Graham Park)

Armagh v London (13:00. Athletic Grounds)

Wicklow v Kildare (15:00, Joule Park)

Roscommon v Mayo (15:00, Athleague)

Nicky Rackard Cup round three

Louth v Monaghan (13:00, Dowdallshill)

Longford v Warwickshire (13:00, Pearse Park)

Leitrim v Tyrone (15:00, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmuida)