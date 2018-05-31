BBC Sport - Commonwealth stars keen for Belfast to host Youth Games in 2021

Stars want Belfast to stage Youth Games

Local athletes say it would be great if Northern Ireland staged the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2021.

The hosting rights were awarded to Northern Ireland in February 2016 - but the political deadlock has threatened the staging of the multi-sport event.

With no Executive in place, funding has not been signed off and the next Commonwealth Games Federation takes place in June.

Report: Delay over NI Youth Games 'devastating'

Top videos

Video

Stars want Belfast to stage Youth Games

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'We can take off our hijabs and be free'

Video

World Cup countdown: Senegal stun champions France - 2002

Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

Highlights: Peru 2-0 Scotland

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Warriors beat Rockets to win Western Conference title

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired