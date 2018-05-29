Isle of Man TT: Harrison continues impressive form in Superbike practice

Dean Harrison also set the fastest speed in Monday night's Superbike practice session

Dean Harrison continued his hugely impressive form in practice for the Isle of Man TT by setting the fastest time of Tuesday's second Superbike session of the week.

The Kawasaki rider produced a scintillating speed of 133.462mph on his second lap of the night, a time of 16 minutes 57.728 seconds.

That was inside Michael Dunlop's lap record for the class, which stands at 133.393, but is unofficial because it was set in practice rather than racing.

Dunlop was close behind in second at 132.319 on his Tyco BMW.

The Ballymoney rider holds the absolute record for the Mountain Course at 133.962, set in the 2016 Senior race.

Manxman Dan Kneen recorded his fastest ever lap of the circuit to take third on the practice leaderboard at 132.258, with fellow BMW pilot Peter Hickman fourth with 132.169.

In perfect conditions, Lincolnshire rider Hickman led the Superstock speeds with a scorching lap of 130.619mph, marginally faster than Harrison on 130.553.

Kneen was next at 129.140, followed by Honda-mounted Lee Johnston, who lapped at 128.288.

Dunlop was best of the Supersports in Tuesday's practice on 125.206, slower than Harrison's best of the week from Saturday night - 125.797.

Ivan Lintin led the Lightweight Supertwins with 119.191 on his Kawasaki, with Italian Stefano Bonetti in second at 118.848.

Dunlop retains the fastest speed of the week in that class with his unofficial lap record of 120.875, set on Saturday night.

Practicing continues each night this week, with the first race of the meeting, the six-lap Superbike, due off at 12:00 BST on Saturday.

Superbikes 1. Dean Harrison (ENG) Kawasaki 131.462 mph 2. Michael Dunlop (NIR) BMW 132.319 3. Dan Kneen (IOM) BMW 132.258 4. Peter Hickman (ENG) BMW 132.169 5. Conor Cummins (IOM) Honda 129.756 6. Michael Rutter (ENG) BMW 129.585

Superstocks 1. Peter Hickman (ENG) BMW 130.619 mph 2. Dean Harrison (ENG) Kawasaki 130.553 3. Conor Cummins (IOM) Honda 129.584 4. Dan Kneen (IOM) BMW 129.140 5. Lee Johnston (NI) Honda 128.288 6. David Johnson (AUS) BMW 128.139

Supersports 1. Dean Harrison (ENG) Kawasaki 125.797mph 2. Michael Dunlop (NI) Honda 125.741 3. Conor Cummins (IOM) Honda 125.152 4. James Hillier (ENG) Kawasaki 124.919 5. Dan Kneen (IOM) Honda 124.703 6. Peter Hickman (ENG) Triumph 124.447