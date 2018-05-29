All-Ireland Qualifiers: McClure adds to Tyrone's injury worries

Declan McClure in action during Tyrone's Ulster Championship defeat by Monaghan earlier in May

Tyrone's injury worries have intensified, with midfielder Declan McClure the latest casualty.

The Clonoe man has suffered a shoulder injury and is now a serious doubt for the Red Hands' All-Ireland Qualifier against Meath on 9 June.

McClure was forced off midway through his club match against Errigal Ciaran on Monday night.

Tyrone have already lost attackers Lee Brennan and Mark Bradley with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Colm Cavanagh and Tiernan McCann have also not yet regained full fitness after returning from injuries, with neither player able to complete the Ulster Championship defeat by Monaghan on 20 May.

The Ulster champions will definitely be without the services of Peter Harte for the clash with the Royals at Pairc Tailteann after he received a straight red card in the final moments of the loss to Monaghan.

Mickey Harte's men have been handed a tough encounter with the trip to Meath.

They suffered a shock 0-16 to 0-14 defeat by Longford in the Leinster Championship on Sunday so will be under big pressure from their own supporters to deliver a performance against the Red Hands.