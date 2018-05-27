BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Rea frustrated despite extending championship lead
Rea frustrated despite extending World Superbike lead
- From the section Northern Ireland
World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea is disappointed to finish third in race two at Donington despite extending his series lead to 64 points.
The Northern Irishman led with seven laps remaining but had to settle for third after arm pump issues in the closing stages.
Dutchman Michael van der Mark won both races while Rea finished second in Saturday's opener.
