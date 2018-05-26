BBC Sport - Fans' View: Down worth their win over Antrim
Fans' View: Down worth their win over Antrim
- From the section Northern Ireland
Down and Antrim supporters deliver their verdicts as they leave Pairc Esler after watching the Mournemen comfortably defeat the Saffrons in their Ulster quarter-final.
Kevin McKernan's first-half goal helped Down to a 1-18 to 0-14 victory against a 14-man Antrim side as Ricky Johnston was shown a late red card.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired