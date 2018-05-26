BBC Sport - We got over the line and that's the main thing - Burns
We got over the line and that's the main thing - Burns
- From the section Gaelic Games
Down manager Eamonn Burns says his side's goal just before half time was 'crucial' in their seven-point win over Antrim in their Ulster quarter-final.
Kevin McKernan's goal helped the Mourne county to a 1-18 to 0-14 victory at Pairc Esler and they will play either Derry or Donegal in their semi-final on 10 June.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired