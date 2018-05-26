BBC Sport - World Superbikes: 'It was as solid as I could make it' - Rea

'It was as solid as I could make it' - Rea

Jonathan Rea is happy to extend his lead at the top of the World Superbike standings after finishing second behind maiden winner Michael van der Mark in race one of the weekend at Donington.

Title rivals Tom Sykes and Chaz Davies were third and eighth respectively so Rea moves 59 points clear at the top of the championship standings.

Top videos

Video

'It was as solid as I could make it' - Rea

Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup countdown: Argentina's 24-pass goal - 2006

Video

Sohail hits winning runs for Pakistan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Buttler out lbw as England collapse

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Coach talking to new kayakers

National Go Canoeing Week Starter Session
Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired