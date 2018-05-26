BBC Sport - World Superbikes: 'It was as solid as I could make it' - Rea
'It was as solid as I could make it' - Rea
- From the section Northern Ireland
Jonathan Rea is happy to extend his lead at the top of the World Superbike standings after finishing second behind maiden winner Michael van der Mark in race one of the weekend at Donington.
Title rivals Tom Sykes and Chaz Davies were third and eighth respectively so Rea moves 59 points clear at the top of the championship standings.
