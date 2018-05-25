BBC Sport - I can be patient this weekend - Rea

I can be patient this weekend - Rea

Jonathan Rea says he does not feel any pressure to break Carl Fogarty's win record of 59 at his home World Superbike Round at Donington Park.

The triple WSBK champion needs one more win to surpass Fogarty's 19-year record.

"It would be nice to surpass Carl Fogarty, the Superbike greatest of all time, but if it doesn't happen this weekend it's going to happen some time so I can be patient," said Rea.

