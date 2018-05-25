BBC Sport - I'm not going to run a half marathon yet - Laverty

I'm not going to run a half marathon yet - Laverty

Eugene Laverty says he is not being hampered on his motorbike as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in the World Superbike round in Thailand.

Laverty returned at the last round at Imola after suffering pelvic and internal injuries and feels Donington Park will suit his riding style.

