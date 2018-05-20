BBC Sport - Swift change for Alastair Seeley at North West 200
Swift change for Seeley at North West 200
Our cameras follow Alastair Seeley as he makes a quick change of leathers and grabs something to eat between races at the North West 200.
The 24-times North West winner was racing for Tyco BMW in the Superbike and Superstock classes but was in the colours of EHA Racing as he rode a Yamaha in the Supersport races.
