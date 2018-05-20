British Touring Cars: Two podiums for Turkington at Thruxton

Colin Turkington has won the British Touring Car Championship on two occasions

Colin Turkington got his British Touring Car campaign back on track with two second-place finishes at Thruxton.

The Portadown driver was runner-up in races one and two behind Matt Neal and Josh Cook.

Team BMW's Turkington came home fifth in race three won by Adam Morgan and is fifth in the overall standings, 18 points behind leader Morgan.

Chris Smiley, who secured his maiden podium at Donington in the last round, recorded three top-10 finishes.

Two-time championship winner Turkington had a difficult start to his BTCC season, sitting 10th in the standings heading into Thruxton after suffering mechanical issues at the first two rounds.

Race one was Turkington's 125th podium in the championship, as he finished where he started behind Honda's Neal.

The double BTCC champion jumped Neal into the lead at the start of race two, but couldn't hold off Power Maxed Racing's Cook.

In the reverse grid race, Turkington crossed the line in fifth spot. He is now fifth in the overall standings, 18 points behind leader Morgan.

Smiley, from Carrickfergus, qualified in 10th place after another strong weekend.

He came home in the same position in the first two races, gaining one spot in the third race of the day at the Hampshire circuit.

Meanwhile, in the World Rally Championship, Kris Meeke has stated he is okay after a heavy crash in Rally Portugal.

The Dungannon driver was flown to hospital for precautionary checks on his back and neck after crashing his Citroen.

Claudy's Callum Devine suffered late heartbreak in the Junior WRC class as he crashed out of second place with three stages to go.