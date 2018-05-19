BBC Sport - North West 200 highlights: Seeley chalks up record 24th success
Alastair Seeley extends his record number of North West 200 wins to 24 by clinching a Superstock victory on Saturday.
The Carrickfergus man also made it a 2018 treble after he passed Peter Hickman on the final lap to take the chequered flag.
Hickman had to settle for second place while Dean Harrison came in third.
