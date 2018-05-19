BBC Sport - North West 200 highlights: Seely secures Supersport double
Watch: Seeley secures Supersport double
- From the section Northern Ireland
Alastair Seeley follows up his Supersport victory on Thursday by winning the second race in the class at the North West 200 two days later.
The Carrickfergus rider dominated the opening race on Saturday and set a lap record on the final circuit.
James Hillier came in second and Lee Johnston completed the podium places.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired