BBC Sport - Watch: Glenn Irwin wins feature Superbike race
Watch: Irwin wins feature Superbike race
- From the section Northern Ireland
Glenn Irwin wins the feature Superbike race at the NW200 having secured the first victory earlier in the day.
The Carrickfergus rider led a strong field on his Ducati to win the race for a second consecutive year.
Michael Dunlop came second with Honda rider Lee Johnston completing the podium.
