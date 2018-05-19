BBC Sport - Watch: Glenn Irwin clinches Superbike opener
Watch: Irwin clinches Superbike opener
- From the section Northern Ireland
Ducati rider Glenn Irwin takes the chequered flag on Saturday's first Superbike race at the NW200.
Carrickfergus native Irwin is currently fifth in the British Superbike standings.
Irwin shared the podium with Kawasaki's Dean Harrison and BMW rider Michael Rutter.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired